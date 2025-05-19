Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,178 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,713,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 462,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 426,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,910,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 477,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1%

AXL stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $531.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

