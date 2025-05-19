Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,613 Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EVE by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EVE by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in EVE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in EVE by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EVE by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Stock Performance

Shares of EVEX opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVE

EVE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.