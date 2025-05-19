Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,624 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

