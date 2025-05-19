Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,813 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,670.45. The trade was a 57.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,859.60. This represents a 4.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE:ONL opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -5.19%.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

