Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 124.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,767 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in 3D Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,025 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in 3D Systems by 975.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 503,027 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 456,249 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

