Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $4.20 target price on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 1.2%

SB stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $395.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

