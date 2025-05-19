Ethic Inc. Sells 6,501 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.74.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

