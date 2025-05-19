Ethic Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Beauty Health stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $217.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.88. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

