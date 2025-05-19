Ethic Inc. Takes $130,000 Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 18,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares in the company, valued at $838,976.85. This trade represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $110,071 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

