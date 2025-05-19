Ethic Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,978,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 254,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 524,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 52,282 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.