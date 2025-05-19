Ethic Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,847,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 608,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SES AI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 165,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SES AI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SES AI by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 445,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SES AI by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 277,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Stock Up 2.1%

SES stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $342.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.45.

About SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

