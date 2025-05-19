Ethic Inc. Takes Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AerSale by 266.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in AerSale by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Trading Down 0.8%

AerSale stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a P/E ratio of 627.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AerSale from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

