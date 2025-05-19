Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1,444.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 752,448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,482,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1,054.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,095.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

