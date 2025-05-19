Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 21,650.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb purchased 5,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.50. This trade represents a 73.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley purchased 55,225 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,575.17. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $483.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

