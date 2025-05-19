Ethic Inc. Trims Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,962 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $2,803,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $9,446,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of SBSW opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

