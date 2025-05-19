Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Evergy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Evergy by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,362,000 after buying an additional 1,439,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,652,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,216.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 880,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,211,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,488,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

