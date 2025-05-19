Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $77.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

