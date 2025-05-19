First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of INBK opened at $24.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.66. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.96%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

