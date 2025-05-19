First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of First United worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First United in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in First United by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First United by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First United by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United Stock Down 2.7%

First United stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First United Co. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.59.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. First United had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First United Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded First United from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

