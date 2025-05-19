Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 1,465 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 784.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,324 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $171,149,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.68.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $86.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

