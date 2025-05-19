Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 1,515 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.07% of Vital Energy worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 239,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

NYSE VTLE opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $636.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $512.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,528. This represents a 13.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

