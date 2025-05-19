Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 2,188 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $208.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

