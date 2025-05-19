Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 21,916 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.22% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $672,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DIAL stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $18.59.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.