Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 85 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital International Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $565,306,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $383,051,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,521.33.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,584.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,999.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,610.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

