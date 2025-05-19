Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,744,000 after purchasing an additional 177,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,092,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,880,000 after purchasing an additional 874,297 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.