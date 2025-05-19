Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in JD.com were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $109,665,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,562,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,130,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

JD.com Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of JD stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.84%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

