Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,630,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $32.35 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

