Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in EQT were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in EQT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

EQT Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $55.83 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

