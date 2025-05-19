Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Pentair were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,575,000 after acquiring an additional 148,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,240,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,482,000 after buying an additional 428,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,749,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,117,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $101.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

