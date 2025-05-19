Focus Partners Wealth Buys 1,580 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.