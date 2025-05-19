Focus Partners Wealth Buys 1,799 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $81.04 on Monday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

