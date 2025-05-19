Focus Partners Wealth Buys 2,742 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,539,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,939,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $105,525.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,280. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,535 shares of company stock worth $3,140,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $192.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.37.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

