Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,110,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,361,000 after acquiring an additional 496,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,552,000 after purchasing an additional 445,398 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $10,300,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $8,695,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.
AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of AB opened at $40.78 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
