Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $98.35 and a one year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

