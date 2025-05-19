Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,153,461 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

