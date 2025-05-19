Focus Partners Wealth Grows Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $61.82 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $64.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.