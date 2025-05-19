Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $5,586,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 75.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.