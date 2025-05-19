Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $171.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.