Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PG&E were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in PG&E by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCG

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.