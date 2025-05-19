Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,498,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,016,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $102.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

