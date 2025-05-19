Focus Partners Wealth Has $709,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TAP stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

