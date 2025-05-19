Focus Partners Wealth Has $710,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

