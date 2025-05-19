Focus Partners Wealth Has $832,000 Stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SMOG opened at $111.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.20. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $114.01.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

