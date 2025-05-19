Focus Partners Wealth Has $836,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $97.83 and a one year high of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

