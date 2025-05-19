Focus Partners Wealth Has $845,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,450 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,155,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,625,000 after buying an additional 2,410,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

