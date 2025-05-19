Focus Partners Wealth Has $849,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after purchasing an additional 524,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,462 shares of company stock worth $12,258,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $576.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $561.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.50 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

