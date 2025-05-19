Focus Partners Wealth Has $865,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,803,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,507,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,725,000 after buying an additional 1,367,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,409,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,946,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,914,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 639,273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

