Focus Partners Wealth Has $908,000 Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Camtek were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Camtek by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $65.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $118.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

