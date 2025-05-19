Focus Partners Wealth Has $921,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSS opened at $346.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

