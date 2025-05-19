Focus Partners Wealth Has $966,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

